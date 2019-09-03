TBI report, court documents detail criminal history of man at center of officer-involved shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation details the criminal history of the man who led Sullivan County deputies on a chase and fired shots at them multiple times.

According to the TBI, Attilio Gilmartin, 30, of Bluff City, led deputies down Highway 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport to Highway 394, before ultimately leading them to Silver Grove Road in Bluff City.

It was there that he got out of the car and fired shots at deputies. They, along with a Bluff City police officer, shot back, hitting Gilmartin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search of court documents in Sullivan County shows that on August 16, 2019, an arrest warrant was filed for Gilmartin on charges of driving while license revoked, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

Earlier in August, an arrest warrant was issued when Gilmartin failed to appear in court on July 31 on charges of theft, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, speeding, evading arrest and other charges.

The criminal history report from the TBI shows that Gilmartin has had several run-ins with both the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

The most recent incident occurred on May 30, 2019 and involved the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. His charges included failure to appear, speeding, running a stop sign, violation of probation, reckless endangerment, felony evading, speeding, theft of motor vehicle parts and evading arrest. Other charges from that case include traffic control disregard, resisting arrest and assault.

In January 2019, Gilmartin was arrested by BTPD and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

On March 24, 2018, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gilmartin for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. Another arrest by SCSO was for probation violations in February 2018.

According to the TBI report, Gilmartin’s criminal history within Tennessee dates back to 2011 with several more arrests. Other charges include theft of property, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

You can read the full report below.

