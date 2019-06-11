TBI report details criminal history of deceased suspect in Sullivan County fatal shooting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned more about the criminal history of Terry Frost, the suspect shot and killed after dragging a Sullivan County deputy Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the information following an open records request.

According to the release, Frost, 32, was a resident of Kingsport with multiple prior arrests by the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Most of Frost’s criminal activity occurred in 2005, when he was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft over $1,000 and under $500, aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and multiple counts of evading arrest.

In 2006, Frost was charged with violation of community corrections by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Frost was sentenced to six years in the West Tennessee State Prison in 2007.

The release also reports that in 2019, Frost was charged with simple possession, possession of stolen property, criminal trespass and driving on a suspended license.