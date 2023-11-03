KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released new photos of Hollynn Snapp, a missing 19-year-old from Kingsport.

The TBI issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for Snapp on Oct. 26, stating she had not been seen since Oct. 15. Investigators reported she was last seen in the Bell Ridge Drive area on that date.

On Friday, the TBI provided three new photos of Snapp in a social media post, one of which was a picture of a tattoo on her forearm.

Photo courtesy of the TBI

Photo courtesy of the TBI

Photo courtesy of the TBI

News Channel 11 spoke with Snapp’s mother and a former foster parent the day after the alert was issued, both of whom said it was unusual for her to stop communicating with loved ones.

Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.