TBI: Over 500 tips received in AMBER Alert case for Evelyn Boswell, ‘no credible sightings’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say over 500 leads have been followed in the active AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, with ‘no credible sightings’ reported.

That information was just released in a Tweet from TBI’s official social media page Tuesday afternoon.

NEW: More than 500 tips have now been received in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

There have been no credible sightings.



Agents and detectives continue to pursue leads in the case.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. #TNAMBERAlert



MORE: https://t.co/cxXlHoWm25 pic.twitter.com/Oxaw52uOOQ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 25, 2020

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.