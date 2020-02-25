TBI: Over 500 tips received in AMBER Alert case for Evelyn Boswell, ‘no credible sightings’

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say over 500 leads have been followed in the active AMBER Alert for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, with ‘no credible sightings’ reported.
That information was just released in a Tweet from TBI’s official social media page Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
