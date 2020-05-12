TBI: One child still hospitalized in ‘critical condition’ after sibling killed in Greene Co. camper fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday one child was still in critical condition following a fatal camper fire last week.

United Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Wihlen said last week that 3-year-old twins were inside the camper when it caught fire.

A three-year-old boy was found dead inside and his twin sister was found outside with severe burns.

TBI officials said Tuesday the 3-year-old girl is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the children had been left unattended by their father, Robert Inbody, at the time of the fire. Investigators also said he left the scene to avoid speaking with authorities about the incident.

According to a warrant, Inbody was reportedly operating a welder powered by a generator when the fire started.

That warrant added that because of the welding and noise, Inbody was unaware the camper caught fire.

Both parents have been arrested and are facing multiple charges related to the incident.

