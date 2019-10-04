TBI: No new details in Greeneville homicide investigation

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- There are no new details in an ongoing homicide investigation in Greeneville, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials told News Channel 11 on Friday.

In an e-mail, they said in part, “At this time, we aren’t releasing specific details about how the victim was murdered. Due to the fact that the investigation is still very active and ongoing, we have no further information to provide at this time.”

On Wednesday, authorities responded to a body found next to a business at 2055 East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville.

Later that day, TBI officials identified that body as Christopher Short, 33, saying they were investigating his death as a homicide.

As TBI officials continue to investigate, they again ask that anyone with information call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

