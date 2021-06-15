TBI: Nashville nurse charged with theft, exploitation of elderly resident

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a Nashville woman after a joint investigation allegedly revealed exploitation of a rehabilitation center resident.

According to a press release from the TBI, tips from Adult Protective Services led agents to investigate two separate instances of fraudulent purchases on a credit card belonging to a resident of a Murfreesboro rehabilitation center.

The report states the purchases were both made at nearby businesses.

As the investigation continued, investigators allege that Candace Booker, 39, of Nashville was identified as the individual making the purchases. Booker served as the victim’s assigned caregiver.

On June 11, Booker was arrested by the TBI and charged with two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable/elderly person.

The investigation was completed through cooperation between the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the TBI and the Murfreesboro Police Department.