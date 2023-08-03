SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Sullivan County girl who may be with her non-custodial mother and in danger.

The alert was issued for 12-year-old Emily Ball.

According to the TBI, Ball may be with Carmen Leonard, her non-custodial mother.

Ball is reportedly 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.