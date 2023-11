JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman who had been the subject of a Silver Alert has been found safe almost a full month since the alert was issued.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Charity Minor, 47, was located Thursday.

Minor’s Silver Alert was issued Oct. 4 after authorities said she had last been seen in the Faith Circle area of Johnson City.

The TBI did not provide any other details surrounding Minor being found safe.