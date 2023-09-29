GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Greeneville.

According to the TBI, Brianna Weems, 15, was last seen on Tuesday in the Cherrydale Drive area of Greeneville.

Weems is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses, the agency reports. She is 5-foot 4-inches and weighs about 120 pounds.

If anyone has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.