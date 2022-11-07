JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City.

The TBI says preliminary information indicates that Johnson City police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Unaka Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday and encountered a man armed with an axe.

“According to reports from the scene, the man came toward at least one officer with the weapon, resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him,” the TBI said in a news release. “The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured during the incident.”

The investigation “remains active and ongoing,” according to the TBI.

