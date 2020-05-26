TBI: Man dies in Washington Co. officer-involved shooting, investigation ongoing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there is an ongoing investigation after an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Washington County.

According to a release from the TBI, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Polo Lane in Jonesborough after they, “received a report of a male subject threatening to harm himself and a relative.”

When authorities got to the home they found a man identified as Gary P. Dorton, 43, “on the front porch, armed with a large knife.”

TBI officials said that Dorton was asked to drop the knife and, “At some point during the confrontation, Dorton charged one of the deputies, resulting in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking him.”

Officials also in Tuesday’s release that, “Dorton still refused to drop the knife and attempted to cut himself. At that point, deputies deployed a taser in order to subdue him.”

Dorton died at the scene, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.

