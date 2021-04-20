TBI: Kingsport woman indicted in connection to 2013 Hawkins County homicide

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman has been indicted following a joint investigation into a 2013 homicide that occurred in Hawkins County.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, special agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the death of Regilla Stacy after receiving a request from a former district attorney.

The release states Stacy was found beaten and shot in her home on Mountain View School Road on August 5, 2013.

NEWS RELEASE: A joint investigation by TBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Kingsport woman in connection to a homicide that occurred nearly eight years ago.



TBI reports the investigation led to the development of Tina Marie Luster, 46, as the suspected person responsible for Stacy’s death.

An indictment charging Luster with one count of first-degree murder was returned on Monday, April 19.

Luster was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond Tuesday, according to the TBI.

The release states the following agencies assisted in the investigation: