TBI: Jonesborough woman arrested for false reporting of animal cruelty and abuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a Jonesborough woman was arrested for false reporting.

Authorities said in a news release that Callie Marie Veale was arrested and charged with one count of False Reports on Wednesday after false allegations of abuse and animal cruelty were made against a Washington County man.

That release said the investigation began with, ” a tip that was sent to state authorities… During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that the allegations were false and that Callie Marie Veale was the individual responsible for fabricating the information.”

Veale was taken to the Washington County Jail and was being held on a $10,000 bond.

No further information was immediately available.