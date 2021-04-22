TBI, Jonesborough police asking for public’s help locating missing woman

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Jonesborough woman.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to locate Allison Everetts, 23.

According to the TBI, Everetts was last known to be in the Jonesborough area on March 29 when she was seen with a man in a grey Chevrolet Tahoe.

MISSING PERSON: We’re helping the Jonesborough Police Department get the word out about a missing woman. 23-year-old Allison Nicole Everetts was last seen on March 29th.



Have information? Call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jonesborough Police Department at 423-753-1053.

Everetts is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a pink tattoo of her name on her right forearm.

Investigators say she may be in the Nashville area.

According to the TBI, family members say Everetts has numerous medical conditions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jonesborough Police Department at 423-753-1053 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.