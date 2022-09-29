(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman missing out of Sullivan County.

Authorities say that Cathy Kaywood, who was last seen walking away from her Brookside Drive home in Kingsport, has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.

Kaywood is believed to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. The TBI described Kaywood as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.