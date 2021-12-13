TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County man

SULLIVAN COUNTY Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 60-year-old man from Sullivan County.
On Monday, the TBI issued a Silver Alert for Michael Hill.
Hill reportedly “has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,” according to the TBI.
The TBI describes Hill as bald with brown eyes. He weighs 190 pounds and is 5’11”.
Investigators do not have a known direction of travel for Hill as of Monday afternoon.
#TNSilverAlert: We’ve learned that 60-year-old Michael Hill may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Corolla with TN tag number Y81-72N.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021
If you see Michael or the vehicle, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/XC7zugGCLm