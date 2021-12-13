TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County man

SULLIVAN COUNTY Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 60-year-old man from Sullivan County.

On Monday, the TBI issued a Silver Alert for Michael Hill.

Hill reportedly “has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance,” according to the TBI.

The TBI describes Hill as bald with brown eyes. He weighs 190 pounds and is 5’11”.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 60-year-old Michael Hill, who is missing from Sullivan County.



Michael has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



Have info? Call the @SCSO_1780 at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aG7MGsfIIC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

Investigators do not have a known direction of travel for Hill as of Monday afternoon.