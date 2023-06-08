SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County man.

According to the TBI, 64-year-old Michael L. Gosey has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely.

His 2007 Toyota Camry was located in the area of Lakeview Marina, according to the TBI.

Gosey is 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.