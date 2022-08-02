SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing Blountville woman.

According to a tweet by the TBI, Keesha Tipton, 22, has a “known medical condition that may impair her ability to return home without assistance.” The alert was issued on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The TBI reports Tipton was last seen leaving her home on foot; however, authorities do not have a known direction of her travel. She was wearing blue jean shorts, white shoes and glasses at the time.

She is described as being 5 foot 6 inches and weighing 130 pounds. Tipton has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.