TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Roan Mountain man

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Hastings, a 65-year-old Roan Mountain man.

Hastings has been missing since Thursday, according to authorities.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and relatives of Hastings say he has dementia.

Hastings family says he wandered off from his home on Laurel Highlands Road. His family has organized a search party that has yet to find any trace of him.

CCSO provided two bloodhounds to assist in the search for Hastings. A volunteer also provided a German Shepherd for the search.

Anyone with information regarding Hastings’ location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845.