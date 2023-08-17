JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old woman from Johnson City.

Photo: Sheryl Frost, courtesy of the TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued the alert for Sheryl Frost on behalf of the Johnson City Police Department Thursday.

Frost reportedly has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely.

According to the TBI, Frost was last seen Wednesday evening and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 423-434-6125 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Silver Alerts were also issued for Frost in May 2023 and July 2023.