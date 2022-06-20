GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Monday issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen walking in Greeneville.

The TBI described 65-year-old Lynne Ablechara as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a medical condition that “may impair her ability to return safely without assistance,” the TBI’s announcement stated.

Anyone who spots Ablechara should call the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.