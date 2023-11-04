BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) are asking the public for help in locating 84-year-old Charles Jones.

A Silver Alert was issued by the TBI on Saturday morning, which states Jones was last seen on Friday near Medical Park Boulevard in Bristol. The TBI said Jones has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.

According to the Silver Alert, Jones is 5’8″, 187 lbs and caucasian. He has grey hair and blue eyes. The TBI said Jones may be traveling in a 2021 grey Nissan Versa with Tennessee tag number PD93883.

Anyone with information on Charles Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the BTPD at 423-989-5600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.