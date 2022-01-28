TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Bluff City man

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man missing out of Bluff City Friday morning.

According to the TBI, Rondal Wayne Taylor lives with a medical condition that may prevent him from returning home safely without assistance.

Taylor is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and he weighs around 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

The Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) believes he may be traveling in a 2007 silver Dodge Ram 1500 truck with a broken back window with plastic tape across it.

The truck bears Tennessee tag 7M8-4W0.

Anyone who spots Taylor is urged to contact the BCPD at 423-538-3700 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.