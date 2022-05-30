HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hawkins County man.

According to a tweet by the TBI, Franklin Delano Grizzel has been missing since Sunday, May 29 and has a medical condition that could “impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

Grizzel was reportedly last seen in Church Hill wearing khaki pants, black shoes and a white checkered shirt. He is described as being 6 foot 1 inch and weighing roughly 160 pounds. Grizzel has gray hair and hazel eyes.

As of Monday morning, a known direction of travel was not known, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on Grizzel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.