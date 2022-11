JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.

Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home. Police believe he is driving a 2016 silver Subaru Outback with the Tennessee tag Y30-52A.

Anyone who spots Cooper is urged to call the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) at 423-434-6166 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.