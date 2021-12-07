TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man.

According to the TBI, Larry Furches, 76, has a “medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

A tweet from the TBI states he could be traveling in a white Hyundai Tucson. The Hyundai has the TN tag number 4DP 0042.

Tucson is described as being a white male with white hair and brown eyes. The TBI reports he is 6’3″ and weighs 265 pounds.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 7, 2021

Anyone who sees Furches is asked to contact the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6158 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.