KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for a missing 20-year-old from Kingsport.

Photo: Layal Santanello (courtesy of the TBI)

According to the TBI, Layla Santanello was last seen on June 26 around American Way in Kingsport.

Santanello is reported to be 4 feet 10 inches tall and has blonde hair and brown eye.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-343-9780 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The alert for Santanello was issued in accordance with the Holly Bobo Act.