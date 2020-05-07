TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Hawkins Co. 14-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old from Hawkins County.
According to TBI officials, Natalie Pishner has a known medical condition and is without her medication.
On Wednesday, officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for help in finding Natalie.
PREVIOUS STORY: HCSO searching for missing 14-year-old, asking for public’s help
If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story, check back for updates on WJHL.com.