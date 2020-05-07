TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Hawkins Co. 14-year-old

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old from Hawkins County.

According to TBI officials, Natalie Pishner has a known medical condition and is without her medication.

On Wednesday, officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for help in finding Natalie.

If you have any information you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

