KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 11-year-old from Kingsport last seen Thursday night.

According to the TBI, Joshua Hunley is five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) also reports Joshua has a scar on the left side of his nose that extends down to his lip.

The TBI reports Joshua has a medical condition and is thought to be without his medication.

When Joshua was last seen Thursday, the TBI reports he was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and tan Timberland work boots. The KPD reports he was reported missing around 11:30 p.m. but was last seen around 8 p.m.

At the time Joshua was last seen, the KPD reports he was seen on foot in the 300 block of Walker Street in Kingsport.

According to the KPD, “the circumstances of his disappearance do not presently meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.” Kingsport police stated they do not suspect foul play as of Friday morning, but the Endangered Child Alert was issued due to his age and medical history.

Anyone with information on Joshua’s location is asked to call Kingsport police at 423-229-9429 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.