JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a Johnson County 7-year-old last seen Monday evening.

Courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Emmitt Tambridge Mahala is missing from the Mill Creek Road area in Mountain City.

Emmitt was last seen Monday evening riding an orange and white bike, the TBI stated. He was reportedly wearing a dark color t-shirt, lime green shorts and red and gray light-up shoes.

Emmitt is described by the TBI as 3’10” in height and 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Emmitt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.