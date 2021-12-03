TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for girl out of Memphis, previously reported missing in Hawkins Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Hawkins County in September.

On Friday, the TBI issued the alert for Skyla Dykes, reporting she was missing out of Memphis, Tennessee.

News Channel 11’s sister station in Memphis, WREG, reports that Dykes is from Church Hill, Tennessee and may be with a 17-year-old girl. Police told WREG that the two ran away from a field trip and have not returned.

Dykes was found in September after she was reported missing. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that she was taken into custody after she was found. No other details were released at the time.

On Friday, the TBI stated in a tweet that Dykes has a medical condition and is without her medication. According to the TBI, she was last seen Thursday.

Skyla Dykes is 5’4”, 160 lbs., with blonde hair & brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie w/ “BOBCAT” written in yellow & sweatpants.



Anyone who sees her is asked to call 901-636-4479 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.