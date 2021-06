(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Friday night for 1-year-old Caelum Heaton in Carter County.

Caelum is described as 2′ tall, about 30lb and has blond hair and blue eyes.

According to the TBI, Caelum was last seen on June 10. There is currently no known clothing description nor direction of travel.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should call the Carter County Sheriff’s Officer at 423-542-1849.