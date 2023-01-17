GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation into assault allegations by members of the Daniel Boone High School football team and has now passed the findings on to the district attorney.

A TBI spokesperson told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the bureau’s investigation into allegations of physical and sexual assault among football players is complete. The spokesperson said the information gathered has now been turned over to District Attorney General Steve Finney for review.

News Channel 11 reached out to Finney’s office and was told they did not want to comment on the matter.

Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 why the TBI was called in to assist.

“It wasn’t just that our local law enforcement made a decision for reinforcement, so to speak,” Boyd said. “One of the incidents that was reported and alleged did happen in another county.”

The Department of Children’s Services is also involved in the case. It’s unclear where that department’s investigation into the matter stands or if charges will be filed.

The investigation was launched following the allegations which reportedly occurred in the school locker room in November 2022. Student interviews were conducted by the TBI in relation to the reported incident.

Washington County Schools (WCS) previously stated that the school system’s own investigation had found one member of the team had been physically assaulted by a teammate. That teammate was disciplined in accordance with school system policy, as well as two others who had been found to have engaged in inappropriate “horseplay,” WCS reported.

The student who was found to have committed the assault was also removed from the football team, WCS previously stated.

The school system also sent a letter to parents of Daniel Boone students, stating that rumors concerning the use of a broomstick in the assault were false, as were rumors that a “multitude of football players” had been involved.