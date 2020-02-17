TBI investigating woman’s death in Church Hill, few details available

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed with News Channel 11 they are investigating after a woman died in Church Hill on Friday.

TBI officials said they are investigating at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

We’re told the death happened in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue in Church Hill and that the victim was an adult female.

That female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available as TBI officials said this is an active and ongoing investigation.