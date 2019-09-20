TBI investigating Washington Co. deputy seen slapping handcuffed man in video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in which a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy slapped a handcuffed man on video.

The video of the incident was sent to news outlets anonymously.

According to the TBI, the agency’s investigation into deputy Eddie Graybeal III, the son of Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal Jr., comes at the request of the District Attorney General Dave Clark.

Clark was appointed special prosecutor for the investigation at the request of District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.

