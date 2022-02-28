KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Sullivan County involving federal and local authorities. No injuries were reported.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened Monday afternoon as members of the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations were at a home in the 6300 block of Heatherwood Lane as part of an ongoing undercover investigation.

The TBI said preliminary information indicates that during the investigation, authorities encountered a man outside of the home who, when confronted, ran away and reportedly fired shots at investigators.

A U.S. postal inspector and Homeland Security Investigations agent returned fire, according to the TBI.

The man was taken into custody. Authorities have not released his name.