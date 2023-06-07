JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting Wednesday night in Johnson City.

Investigators remain on the scene in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue.

News Channel 11 reached out to Johnson City police for more information but was referred to the TBI.

The TBI said it was investigating a shooting “at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney.”

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.