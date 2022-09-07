WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

PIO Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11 the incident happened near the intersection of Leesburg Road and Five Oaks Road in Washington County.

The TBI did not release any further details surrounding the incident but noted that it will release more information at a later time. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.