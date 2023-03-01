MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an “officer-involved shooting” in Johnson County.

According to the TBI, agents are responding to Johnson County at the request of First Judicial District Attorney Steve Finney.

The TBI confirmed the shooting happened in the 200 block of Pedro Shoun Lane.

The agency said more information will become available once agents are able to conduct interviews and gather preliminary information.

No other details have been released.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Sheriff Eddie Tester for more information.

This is a developing story.