TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Erwin late Friday night.

According to the TBI, Erwin police officers responded to a disturbance call on 3rd Street, where a woman said she had been assaulted.

Erwin police located the man and his vehicle nearby, where an altercation broke out as an officer tried arresting him, the report said. The officer then discharged his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

The officer was treated for minor injuries and released.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and continues to work independently to investigate the case.

No further details were released at this time.