SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Bristol, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) authorities.

Leslie Earhart with the TBI said investigators are looking into a fatal shooting at a Dollar General store location in the 1400 block of Highway 126 in Bristol.

According to Earhart, Sullivan County deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General store just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a welfare check at the location. When deputies arrived , Earhart said a person in a truck reportedly refused to exit the vehicle and at some point in the interaction two deputies fired at the subject, killing them.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Earhart said. TBI investigators are working to determine the identity of the shot subject.

The TBI is leading a fact-finding investigation after a request from Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus, and Earhart said additional details will be released as investigators gather them.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.