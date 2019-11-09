TBI investigating Greene County officer-involved shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that began around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greeneville to a report of individuals sitting in a parked vehicle playing loud music.

According to a release from the TBI, as the deputy approached the vehicle, another individual at that location jumped into the vehicle and it fled the location.

Authorities reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle twice with spike strips, and subsequently, it stopped at a location along Snapps Ferry Road, where deputies surrounded the vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in at least one deputy firing upon the vehicle, striking and injuring the driver, who was hospitalized. The gunshot victim was later identified as 34-year-old Joshua Cook.

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Agents continue to gather relevant evidence and information.