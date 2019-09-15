Investigation after inmate death at Unicoi County Jail, no foul play suspected

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died in the Unicoi County Jail on Thursday.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that the male inmate was found dead in his cell.

The inmate was the only person in the cell when he was found.

Sheriff Hensley said the preliminary report from the coroner cited natural causes as the probable cause of death.

We’re told the inmate had some health issues as well. An autopsy has been ordered through the Quillen College of Medicine.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified, and the sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.

Sheriff Hensley said authorities do not suspect any foul play at this time.

The inmate was brought to the jail Thursday morning after showing up at court unscheduled. He had a warrant out for a violation of probation.

The identity of the inmate has not been yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.