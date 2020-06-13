TBI investigates death of Greene County inmate

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sunday night, Greene County Jail inmate Scott Anthony Hill, 36, was found hanging in his cell, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials.

Greene County Jail deputies provided treatment until paramedics arrived, and Hill was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he died the next day on Monday, June 8.

Foul play is not suspected; the TBI continues to investigate by the request of 3rd District Attorney Dan Armstrong and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the case remains ongoing.

