JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the man and woman killed in a house fire in Jonesborough on Tuesday.

Akita Dominique Trobaugh, 31, and Thomas Kyle Trobaugh, 33, were identified by the TBI as the deceased.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a fire in the 800 Block of Mill Springs Road just before 3 a.m.

Three children reportedly escaped the fire and called 911, the WCSO previously reported.

Neighbors, classmates and strangers stepped up to help the three Jonesborough children who lost everything in the fire.

An auction and fundraiser is set for Sunday to raise money for the family, hosted by Tri-Cities Roadhouse and Chaotic Crew MC. The event runs from noon until 4 p.m. at 3712 West Market St. in Johnson City. Those in attendance can donate a $10 barbeque plate and participate in an auction.