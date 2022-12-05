(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night.

Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as 51-year-old Jerome Flanigan.

“Information from the scene indicates almost immediately upon arrival, deputies encountered an individual in a manner that resulted in the attempted deployment of a Taser,” a news release from the TBI states. “For reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by the individual and at least one deputy.”

Police say Flanigan died at the scene, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents. The fatal shooting remains under investigation, and TBI officials will share findings with the District Attorney General for review.

No further information is available at this time.