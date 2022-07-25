(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Tuesday released its annual report on crimes and arrests across the state, revealing that despite Johnson City’s larger population, Bristol and Kingsport lead the region’s crime rates.

The TBI estimated that Johnson City was home to approximately 67,515 people in 2021 — compared to 27,182 and 54,229 in Bristol and Kingsport, respectively. Johnson City is ahead population-wise; however, the TBI reported a noticeable difference in crime rates among the three localities.

The report uses 2021 data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), which collects information on 24 crime categories consisting of 54 different crimes, known as Group A offenses. According to the latest report, there are close to 8,300 crimes reported per 100,000 capita in Johnson City — a small number when looking at Bristol’s and Kingsport’s 11,743 and 12,034 reported crimes per 100,000 capita.

Of the Tri-Cities, the Kingsport Police Department’s (KPD) crime clearance was the lowest in 2021 at 52.5%. This means that only a little over half of reported crimes resulted in an arrest, identifying an offender or other “exceptional means.”

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) cleared 67.77% of reported crimes, and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) cleared at the highest rate with 71.96% cleared.

Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol reported a handful of murders last year, according to the TBI report. Bristol reported one, Johnson City reported five, and Kingsport reported two. One juvenile was charged for first-degree murder in Johnson City in 2021.

Twenty-four rapes were reported to the JCPD in 2021, according to TBI data. Of the 24 reports, 15 were cleared, leading to two arrests. KPD data provided in the report showed 18 reported rapes and no arrests. In Bristol, 12 were reported, leading to one adult arrest and one juvenile arrest.

The TBI reported that statewide, juvenile arrests for Group A offenses in 2021 — a reported 10,117 across the state — increased by 7.54% since 2019. Another set of crimes included Group B arrests. These offenses include DUIs, trespassing, liquor law violations, curfew, drunkenness, bad checks and disorderly conduct, among others. Juvenile arrests for Group B offenses increased by 30.11% in 2021 from 2020.

It was noted, however, that the pandemic-based restrictions “indicate a notable impact on reported crime.”

News Channel 11 compiled a list of 2021 Group A arrests across its eight-county viewing area in Northeast Tennessee. What is listed below does not include all Group A offenses, nor does it include Group B offenses. All of the data below is from the TBI. Additional information is available here.

Sheriff’s Offices

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 495

Total arrests: 511 (509 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 27.27%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 1

Forcible rape: 2

Aggravated assault: 26

Simple assault: 38

Intimidation: 10

Stalking: 1

Burglary: 41

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 45

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 144

Motor vehicle theft: 43

Animal cruelty: 2

Drugs/narcotics violation: 56

Weapon law violation: 12

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 10 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest

Simple assault: 16

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Burglary: 6

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 2

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Animal cruelty: 1

Drugs/narcotics violation: 50 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Weapon law violation: 8

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 2,501

Total arrests: 1,739 (1,661 adult arrests, 78 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 36.31%

Reported offenses

Murder: 3

Kidnapping: 8

Forcible rape: 13

Aggravated assault: 171

Simple assault: 364

Intimidation: 104

Stalking: 12

Burglary: 181

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 244

Shoplifting: 15

Theft- All other larceny: 180

Motor vehicle theft: 147

Animal cruelty: 10

Drugs/narcotics violation: 248

Weapon law violation: 34

Arrests

Murder: 4

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 2

Aggravated assault: 74 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 111 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 15 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Stalking: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Burglary: 30

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 10 adult arrest, 2 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 9

Theft- All other larceny: 9

Motor vehicle theft: 38

Animal cruelty: 1 adult arrest, 4 juvenile arrests

Drugs/narcotics violation: 196 adult arrests, 12 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 12 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 1,187

Total arrests: 1,340 (1,324 adults, 16 juveniles)

Percent cleared: 34.46%

Reported offenses

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 6

Aggravated assault: 56

Simple assault: 224

Intimidation: 66

Stalking: 5

Burglary: 83

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 95

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 111

Motor vehicle theft: 69

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 143

Weapon law violation: 3

Arrests

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 39 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Simple assault: 67 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Burglary: 14

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 6 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 3

Motor vehicle theft: 6

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 159

Weapon law violation: 2

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 406

Total arrests: 497

Percent cleared: 54.68%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 5

Aggravated assault: 30

Simple assault: 65

Intimidation: 39

Stalking: 0

Burglary: 30

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 56

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 27

Motor vehicle theft: 19

Animal cruelty: 1

Drugs/narcotics violation: 39

Weapon law violation:

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 18

Simple assault: 40

Intimidation: 13

Stalking: 0

Burglary: 12

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 3

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 2

Motor vehicle theft: 8

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 38

Weapon law violation: 2

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 3,553

Total arrests: 6,203 (6,148 adult arrests, 55 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 54.21%

Reported offenses

Murder: 4

Kidnapping: 8

Forcible rape: 42

Aggravated assault: 231

Simple assault: 729

Intimidation: 175

Stalking: 14

Arson: 19

Burglary: 214

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 365

Shoplifting: 17

Theft- All other larceny: 209

Motor vehicle theft: 179

Animal cruelty: 20

Drugs/narcotics violation: 355

Weapon law violation: 63

Arrests

Murder: 3

Kidnapping: 6

Forcible rape: 2 juvenile arrests

Aggravated assault: 109 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 203 adult arrests, 16 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Stalking: 2

Arson: 0

Burglary: 39

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 20 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 5

Theft- All other larceny: 20

Motor vehicle theft: 34

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 249 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 11

Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 283

Total arrests: 542 (537 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 83.75%

Reported offenses

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 1

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 32

Simple assault: 41

Intimidation: 4

Stalking: 1

Arson: 0

Burglary: 6

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 25

Shoplifting: 2

Theft- All other larceny: 6

Motor vehicle theft: 7

Animal cruelty: 1

Drugs/narcotics violation: 66

Weapon law violation: 6

Arrests

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 19 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Simple assault: 34

Intimidation: 4

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 1

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 18

Shoplifting: 2

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 3 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Animal cruelty: 3

Drugs/narcotics violation: 67

Weapon law violation: 1

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Population: N/A

Total offenses: 1,844

Total arrests: 3,454 (3,424 adult arrests, 30 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 48.43%

Reported offenses

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 5

Forcible rape: 10

Aggravated assault: 115

Simple assault: 548

Intimidation: 71

Stalking: 2

Arson: 5

Burglary: 145

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 137

Shoplifting: 6

Theft- All other larceny: 210

Motor vehicle theft: 119

Animal cruelty: 3

Drugs/narcotics violation: 117

Weapon law violation: 23

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 73 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Simple assault: 226 adult arrests, 13 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 8

Stalking: 0

Arson: 1

Burglary: 28

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 14

Shoplifting: 3

Theft- All other larceny: 19 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Motor vehicle theft: 22 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 82 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 8 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Police Departments

Bluff City Police Department

Population: 1,669

Total offenses: 79

Total arrests: 34

Percent cleared: 48.1%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 2

Simple assault: 5

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 1

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 8

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 4

Motor vehicle theft: 2

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 26

Weapon law violation: 1

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 0

Simple assault: 2

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 0

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 0

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 23

Weapon law violation: 0

Bristol, Tennessee Police Department

Population: 27,182

Total offenses: 3,192

Total arrests: 1,867 (1,716 adult arrests, 151 juvenile arrests)

Percent cleared: 71.96%

Reported offenses

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 26

Forcible rape: 12

Aggravated assault: 145

Simple assault: 473

Intimidation: 30

Stalking: 0

Arson: 5

Burglary: 98

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 242

Shoplifting: 185

Theft- All other larceny: 106

Motor vehicle theft: 101

Animal cruelty: 2

Drugs/narcotics violation: 540

Weapon law violation: 80

Arrests

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 18

Forcible rape: 1 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest

Aggravated assault: 64 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 162 adult arrests, 25 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 4

Stalking: 5

Arson: 2

Burglary: 34 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 42 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 127 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Theft- All other larceny: 43

Motor vehicle theft: 27 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Animal cruelty: 1

Drugs/narcotics violation: 363 adult arrests, 18 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 19 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Church Hill Police Department

Population: 6,633

Total offenses: 162

Total arrests: 92

Percent cleared: 75.31%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 20

Simple assault: 28

Intimidation: 7

Stalking: 2

Arson: 1

Burglary: 9

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 10

Motor vehicle theft: 8

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 35

Weapon law violation: 3

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 5 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Simple assault: 19

Intimidation: 2

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 2

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 1

Motor vehicle theft: 1 juvenile arrest

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 23

Weapon law violation: 0

Elizabethton Police Department

Population: 13,406

Total offenses: 1,163

Total arrests: 597

Percent cleared: 49.79%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 2

Aggravated assault: 49

Simple assault: 138

Intimidation: 61

Stalking: 4

Arson: 2

Burglary: 57

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 139

Shoplifting: 97

Theft- All other larceny: 88

Motor vehicle theft: 66

Animal cruelty: 4

Drugs/narcotics violation: 96

Weapon law violation: 21

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 1 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 21

Simple assault: 44 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 7

Stalking: 1

Arson: 0

Burglary: 8

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 8 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 64

Theft- All other larceny: 8 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Motor vehicle theft: 3 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests

Animal cruelty: 3

Drugs/narcotics violation: 81 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 9

Erwin Police Department

Population: 5,832

Total offenses: 180

Total arrests: 167

Percent cleared: 85%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 7

Simple assault: 19

Intimidation: 5

Stalking: 2

Arson: 0

Burglary: 0

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 7

Shoplifting: 2

Theft- All other larceny: 3

Motor vehicle theft: 7

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 56

Weapon law violation: 4

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 5

Simple assault: 13

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 4

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 2 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 2

Theft- All other larceny: 1

Motor vehicle theft: 5

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 40

Weapon law violation: 2

Greeneville Police Department

Population: 14,930

Total offenses: 1,344

Total arrests: 745

Percent cleared: 40.92%

Reported offenses

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 4

Aggravated assault: 55

Simple assault: 233

Intimidation: 14

Stalking: 1

Arson: 0

Burglary: 48

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 87

Shoplifting: 133

Theft- All other larceny: 91

Motor vehicle theft: 70

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 157

Weapon law violation: 20

Arrests

Murder: 1

Kidnapping: 2

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 22 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 123 adult arrests, 10 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 11

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 12 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 30

Theft- All other larceny: 7 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Motor vehicle theft: 16 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 130 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Weapon law violation: 13

Johnson City Police Department

Population: 67,515

Total offenses: 5,601

Total arrests: 3,675

Percent cleared: 67.77%

Reported offenses

Murder: 5

Kidnapping: 18

Forcible rape: 24

Aggravated assault: 179

Simple assault: 746

Intimidation: 120

Stalking: 40

Arson: 12

Burglary: 215

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 489

Shoplifting: 852

Theft- All other larceny: 277

Motor vehicle theft: 225

Animal cruelty: 5

Drugs/narcotics violation: 589

Weapon law violation: 116

Arrests

Murder: 4 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Kidnapping: 11

Forcible rape: 2

Aggravated assault: 87 adult arrests, 6 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 294 adult arrests, 40 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 6 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Stalking: 9

Arson: 6

Burglary: 43 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 70 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 684 adult arrests, 22 juvenile arrests

Theft- All other larceny: 27 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Motor vehicle theft: 97 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests

Animal cruelty: 3

Drugs/narcotics violation: 449 adult arrests, 10 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 28 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Jonesborough Police Department

Population: 5,840

Total offenses: 365

Total arrests: 219

Percent cleared: 54.25%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 1

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 11

Simple assault: 31

Intimidation: 9

Stalking: 8

Arson: 1

Burglary: 9

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 17

Shoplifting: 18

Theft- All other larceny: 24

Motor vehicle theft: 19

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 69

Weapon law violation: 10

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 7

Simple assault: 17 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 1

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 2 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Shoplifting: 5

Theft- All other larceny: 3

Motor vehicle theft: 5

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 62 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Weapon law violation: 5

Kingsport Police Department

Population: 54,229

Total offenses: 6,526

Total arrests: 3,257

Percent cleared: 52.5%

Reported offenses

Murder: 2

Kidnapping: 18

Forcible rape: 18

Aggravated assault: 357

Simple assault: 966

Intimidation: 139

Stalking: 25

Arson: 10

Burglary: 257

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 666

Shoplifting: 542

Theft- All other larceny: 385

Motor vehicle theft: 323

Animal cruelty: 7

Drugs/narcotics violation: 691

Weapon law violation: 80

Arrests

Murder: 2

Kidnapping: 6

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 168 adult arrests, 25 juvenile arrests

Simple assault: 260 adult arrests, 34 juvenile arrests

Intimidation: 6 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Stalking: 7

Arson: 5

Burglary: 84 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 80 adult arrests, 15 juvenile arrests

Shoplifting: 367 adult arrests, 6 juvenile arrests

Theft- All other larceny: 42

Motor vehicle theft: 60 adult arrests, 18 juvenile arrests

Animal cruelty: 2

Drugs/narcotics violation: 548 adult arrests, 21 juvenile arrests

Weapon law violation: 11 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Mosheim Police Department

Population: 2,355

Total offenses: 83

Total arrests: 23

Percent cleared: 24.1%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 3

Simple assault: 13

Intimidation: 13

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 3

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 13

Shoplifting: 1

Theft- All other larceny: 6

Motor vehicle theft: 4

Animal cruelty: 1

Drugs/narcotics violation: 6

Weapon law violation: 1

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 1

Simple assault: 3

Intimidation: 1

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 0

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Animal cruelty: 2

Drugs/narcotics violation: 2

Weapon law violation: 0

Mountain City Police Department

Population: 2,437

Total offenses: 92

Total arrests: 94

Percent cleared: 61.96%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 8

Simple assault:13

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 1

Arson: 0

Burglary: 4

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 7

Shoplifting: 5

Theft- All other larceny: 1

Motor vehicle theft: 4

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 20

Weapon law violation: 1

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 4

Simple assault: 7

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 1

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 0

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 18

Weapon law violation: 0

Rogersville Police Department

Population: 4,356

Total offenses: 320

Total arrests: 163

Percent cleared: 44.06%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 7

Simple assault: 9

Intimidation: 9

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 17

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 24

Shoplifting: 31

Theft- All other larceny: 26

Motor vehicle theft: 17

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 24

Weapon law violation: 4

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 1

Aggravated assault: 5

Simple assault: 12

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 5

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Shoplifting: 24

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 3

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 24

Weapon law violation: 3

Surgoinsville Police Department

Population: 1,749

Total offenses: 8

Total arrests: 2

Percent cleared: 25%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 0

Simple assault: 2

Intimidation: 2

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 0

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 1

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 0

Weapon law violation: 0

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 0

Simple assault: 1

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 0

Burglary: 0

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0

Shoplifting: 0

Theft- All other larceny: 0

Motor vehicle theft: 1 juvenile arrest

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 0

Weapon law violation: 0

Unicoi Police Department

Population: 3,576

Total offenses: 88

Total arrests: 103

Percent cleared: 90.91%

Reported offenses

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 5

Simple assault: 6

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 1

Arson: 0

Burglary: 3

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4

Shoplifting: 9

Theft- All other larceny: 6

Motor vehicle theft: 8

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 23

Weapon law violation: 1

Arrests

Murder: 0

Kidnapping: 0

Forcible rape: 0

Aggravated assault: 2

Simple assault: 5

Intimidation: 0

Stalking: 0

Arson: 9

Burglary: 3

Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0

Shoplifting: 6

Theft- All other larceny: 5

Motor vehicle theft: 6

Animal cruelty: 0

Drugs/narcotics violation: 21

Weapon law violation: 1