(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Tuesday released its annual report on crimes and arrests across the state, revealing that despite Johnson City’s larger population, Bristol and Kingsport lead the region’s crime rates.
The TBI estimated that Johnson City was home to approximately 67,515 people in 2021 — compared to 27,182 and 54,229 in Bristol and Kingsport, respectively. Johnson City is ahead population-wise; however, the TBI reported a noticeable difference in crime rates among the three localities.
The report uses 2021 data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), which collects information on 24 crime categories consisting of 54 different crimes, known as Group A offenses. According to the latest report, there are close to 8,300 crimes reported per 100,000 capita in Johnson City — a small number when looking at Bristol’s and Kingsport’s 11,743 and 12,034 reported crimes per 100,000 capita.
Of the Tri-Cities, the Kingsport Police Department’s (KPD) crime clearance was the lowest in 2021 at 52.5%. This means that only a little over half of reported crimes resulted in an arrest, identifying an offender or other “exceptional means.”
The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) cleared 67.77% of reported crimes, and the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) cleared at the highest rate with 71.96% cleared.
Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol reported a handful of murders last year, according to the TBI report. Bristol reported one, Johnson City reported five, and Kingsport reported two. One juvenile was charged for first-degree murder in Johnson City in 2021.
Twenty-four rapes were reported to the JCPD in 2021, according to TBI data. Of the 24 reports, 15 were cleared, leading to two arrests. KPD data provided in the report showed 18 reported rapes and no arrests. In Bristol, 12 were reported, leading to one adult arrest and one juvenile arrest.
The TBI reported that statewide, juvenile arrests for Group A offenses in 2021 — a reported 10,117 across the state — increased by 7.54% since 2019. Another set of crimes included Group B arrests. These offenses include DUIs, trespassing, liquor law violations, curfew, drunkenness, bad checks and disorderly conduct, among others. Juvenile arrests for Group B offenses increased by 30.11% in 2021 from 2020.
It was noted, however, that the pandemic-based restrictions “indicate a notable impact on reported crime.”
News Channel 11 compiled a list of 2021 Group A arrests across its eight-county viewing area in Northeast Tennessee. What is listed below does not include all Group A offenses, nor does it include Group B offenses. All of the data below is from the TBI. Additional information is available here.
Sheriff’s Offices
Carter County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 495
Total arrests: 511 (509 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 27.27%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 1
Forcible rape: 2
Aggravated assault: 26
Simple assault: 38
Intimidation: 10
Stalking: 1
Burglary: 41
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 45
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 144
Motor vehicle theft: 43
Animal cruelty: 2
Drugs/narcotics violation: 56
Weapon law violation: 12
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 10 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest
Simple assault: 16
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Burglary: 6
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 2
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Animal cruelty: 1
Drugs/narcotics violation: 50 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Weapon law violation: 8
Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 2,501
Total arrests: 1,739 (1,661 adult arrests, 78 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 36.31%
Reported offenses
Murder: 3
Kidnapping: 8
Forcible rape: 13
Aggravated assault: 171
Simple assault: 364
Intimidation: 104
Stalking: 12
Burglary: 181
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 244
Shoplifting: 15
Theft- All other larceny: 180
Motor vehicle theft: 147
Animal cruelty: 10
Drugs/narcotics violation: 248
Weapon law violation: 34
Arrests
Murder: 4
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 2
Aggravated assault: 74 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 111 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 15 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Stalking: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Burglary: 30
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 10 adult arrest, 2 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 9
Theft- All other larceny: 9
Motor vehicle theft: 38
Animal cruelty: 1 adult arrest, 4 juvenile arrests
Drugs/narcotics violation: 196 adult arrests, 12 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 12 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 1,187
Total arrests: 1,340 (1,324 adults, 16 juveniles)
Percent cleared: 34.46%
Reported offenses
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 6
Aggravated assault: 56
Simple assault: 224
Intimidation: 66
Stalking: 5
Burglary: 83
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 95
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 111
Motor vehicle theft: 69
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 143
Weapon law violation: 3
Arrests
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 39 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Simple assault: 67 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Burglary: 14
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 6 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 3
Motor vehicle theft: 6
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 159
Weapon law violation: 2
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 406
Total arrests: 497
Percent cleared: 54.68%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 5
Aggravated assault: 30
Simple assault: 65
Intimidation: 39
Stalking: 0
Burglary: 30
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 56
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 27
Motor vehicle theft: 19
Animal cruelty: 1
Drugs/narcotics violation: 39
Weapon law violation:
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 18
Simple assault: 40
Intimidation: 13
Stalking: 0
Burglary: 12
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 3
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 2
Motor vehicle theft: 8
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 38
Weapon law violation: 2
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 3,553
Total arrests: 6,203 (6,148 adult arrests, 55 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 54.21%
Reported offenses
Murder: 4
Kidnapping: 8
Forcible rape: 42
Aggravated assault: 231
Simple assault: 729
Intimidation: 175
Stalking: 14
Arson: 19
Burglary: 214
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 365
Shoplifting: 17
Theft- All other larceny: 209
Motor vehicle theft: 179
Animal cruelty: 20
Drugs/narcotics violation: 355
Weapon law violation: 63
Arrests
Murder: 3
Kidnapping: 6
Forcible rape: 2 juvenile arrests
Aggravated assault: 109 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 203 adult arrests, 16 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Stalking: 2
Arson: 0
Burglary: 39
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 20 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 5
Theft- All other larceny: 20
Motor vehicle theft: 34
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 249 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 11
Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 283
Total arrests: 542 (537 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 83.75%
Reported offenses
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 1
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 32
Simple assault: 41
Intimidation: 4
Stalking: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 6
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 25
Shoplifting: 2
Theft- All other larceny: 6
Motor vehicle theft: 7
Animal cruelty: 1
Drugs/narcotics violation: 66
Weapon law violation: 6
Arrests
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 19 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Simple assault: 34
Intimidation: 4
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 1
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 18
Shoplifting: 2
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 3 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Animal cruelty: 3
Drugs/narcotics violation: 67
Weapon law violation: 1
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Population: N/A
Total offenses: 1,844
Total arrests: 3,454 (3,424 adult arrests, 30 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 48.43%
Reported offenses
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 5
Forcible rape: 10
Aggravated assault: 115
Simple assault: 548
Intimidation: 71
Stalking: 2
Arson: 5
Burglary: 145
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 137
Shoplifting: 6
Theft- All other larceny: 210
Motor vehicle theft: 119
Animal cruelty: 3
Drugs/narcotics violation: 117
Weapon law violation: 23
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 73 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Simple assault: 226 adult arrests, 13 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 8
Stalking: 0
Arson: 1
Burglary: 28
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 14
Shoplifting: 3
Theft- All other larceny: 19 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Motor vehicle theft: 22 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 82 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 8 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Police Departments
Bluff City Police Department
Population: 1,669
Total offenses: 79
Total arrests: 34
Percent cleared: 48.1%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 2
Simple assault: 5
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 1
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 8
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 4
Motor vehicle theft: 2
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 26
Weapon law violation: 1
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 0
Simple assault: 2
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 0
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 0
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 23
Weapon law violation: 0
Bristol, Tennessee Police Department
Population: 27,182
Total offenses: 3,192
Total arrests: 1,867 (1,716 adult arrests, 151 juvenile arrests)
Percent cleared: 71.96%
Reported offenses
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 26
Forcible rape: 12
Aggravated assault: 145
Simple assault: 473
Intimidation: 30
Stalking: 0
Arson: 5
Burglary: 98
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 242
Shoplifting: 185
Theft- All other larceny: 106
Motor vehicle theft: 101
Animal cruelty: 2
Drugs/narcotics violation: 540
Weapon law violation: 80
Arrests
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 18
Forcible rape: 1 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest
Aggravated assault: 64 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 162 adult arrests, 25 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 4
Stalking: 5
Arson: 2
Burglary: 34 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 42 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 127 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Theft- All other larceny: 43
Motor vehicle theft: 27 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Animal cruelty: 1
Drugs/narcotics violation: 363 adult arrests, 18 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 19 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Church Hill Police Department
Population: 6,633
Total offenses: 162
Total arrests: 92
Percent cleared: 75.31%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 20
Simple assault: 28
Intimidation: 7
Stalking: 2
Arson: 1
Burglary: 9
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 10
Motor vehicle theft: 8
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 35
Weapon law violation: 3
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 5 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Simple assault: 19
Intimidation: 2
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 2
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1 adult arrest, 1 juvenile arrest
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 1
Motor vehicle theft: 1 juvenile arrest
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 23
Weapon law violation: 0
Elizabethton Police Department
Population: 13,406
Total offenses: 1,163
Total arrests: 597
Percent cleared: 49.79%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 2
Aggravated assault: 49
Simple assault: 138
Intimidation: 61
Stalking: 4
Arson: 2
Burglary: 57
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 139
Shoplifting: 97
Theft- All other larceny: 88
Motor vehicle theft: 66
Animal cruelty: 4
Drugs/narcotics violation: 96
Weapon law violation: 21
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 1 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 21
Simple assault: 44 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 7
Stalking: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 8
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 8 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 64
Theft- All other larceny: 8 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Motor vehicle theft: 3 adult arrests, 5 juvenile arrests
Animal cruelty: 3
Drugs/narcotics violation: 81 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 9
Erwin Police Department
Population: 5,832
Total offenses: 180
Total arrests: 167
Percent cleared: 85%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 7
Simple assault: 19
Intimidation: 5
Stalking: 2
Arson: 0
Burglary: 0
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 7
Shoplifting: 2
Theft- All other larceny: 3
Motor vehicle theft: 7
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 56
Weapon law violation: 4
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 5
Simple assault: 13
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 4
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 2 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 2
Theft- All other larceny: 1
Motor vehicle theft: 5
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 40
Weapon law violation: 2
Greeneville Police Department
Population: 14,930
Total offenses: 1,344
Total arrests: 745
Percent cleared: 40.92%
Reported offenses
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 4
Aggravated assault: 55
Simple assault: 233
Intimidation: 14
Stalking: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 48
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 87
Shoplifting: 133
Theft- All other larceny: 91
Motor vehicle theft: 70
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 157
Weapon law violation: 20
Arrests
Murder: 1
Kidnapping: 2
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 22 adult arrests, 3 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 123 adult arrests, 10 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 11
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 12 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 30
Theft- All other larceny: 7 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Motor vehicle theft: 16 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 130 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Weapon law violation: 13
Johnson City Police Department
Population: 67,515
Total offenses: 5,601
Total arrests: 3,675
Percent cleared: 67.77%
Reported offenses
Murder: 5
Kidnapping: 18
Forcible rape: 24
Aggravated assault: 179
Simple assault: 746
Intimidation: 120
Stalking: 40
Arson: 12
Burglary: 215
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 489
Shoplifting: 852
Theft- All other larceny: 277
Motor vehicle theft: 225
Animal cruelty: 5
Drugs/narcotics violation: 589
Weapon law violation: 116
Arrests
Murder: 4 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Kidnapping: 11
Forcible rape: 2
Aggravated assault: 87 adult arrests, 6 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 294 adult arrests, 40 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 6 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Stalking: 9
Arson: 6
Burglary: 43 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 70 adult arrests, 9 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 684 adult arrests, 22 juvenile arrests
Theft- All other larceny: 27 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Motor vehicle theft: 97 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests
Animal cruelty: 3
Drugs/narcotics violation: 449 adult arrests, 10 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 28 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Jonesborough Police Department
Population: 5,840
Total offenses: 365
Total arrests: 219
Percent cleared: 54.25%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 1
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 11
Simple assault: 31
Intimidation: 9
Stalking: 8
Arson: 1
Burglary: 9
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 17
Shoplifting: 18
Theft- All other larceny: 24
Motor vehicle theft: 19
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 69
Weapon law violation: 10
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 7
Simple assault: 17 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 1
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 2 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Shoplifting: 5
Theft- All other larceny: 3
Motor vehicle theft: 5
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 62 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Weapon law violation: 5
Kingsport Police Department
Population: 54,229
Total offenses: 6,526
Total arrests: 3,257
Percent cleared: 52.5%
Reported offenses
Murder: 2
Kidnapping: 18
Forcible rape: 18
Aggravated assault: 357
Simple assault: 966
Intimidation: 139
Stalking: 25
Arson: 10
Burglary: 257
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 666
Shoplifting: 542
Theft- All other larceny: 385
Motor vehicle theft: 323
Animal cruelty: 7
Drugs/narcotics violation: 691
Weapon law violation: 80
Arrests
Murder: 2
Kidnapping: 6
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 168 adult arrests, 25 juvenile arrests
Simple assault: 260 adult arrests, 34 juvenile arrests
Intimidation: 6 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Stalking: 7
Arson: 5
Burglary: 84 adult arrests, 11 juvenile arrests
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 80 adult arrests, 15 juvenile arrests
Shoplifting: 367 adult arrests, 6 juvenile arrests
Theft- All other larceny: 42
Motor vehicle theft: 60 adult arrests, 18 juvenile arrests
Animal cruelty: 2
Drugs/narcotics violation: 548 adult arrests, 21 juvenile arrests
Weapon law violation: 11 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Mosheim Police Department
Population: 2,355
Total offenses: 83
Total arrests: 23
Percent cleared: 24.1%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 3
Simple assault: 13
Intimidation: 13
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 3
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 13
Shoplifting: 1
Theft- All other larceny: 6
Motor vehicle theft: 4
Animal cruelty: 1
Drugs/narcotics violation: 6
Weapon law violation: 1
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 1
Simple assault: 3
Intimidation: 1
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 0
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Animal cruelty: 2
Drugs/narcotics violation: 2
Weapon law violation: 0
Mountain City Police Department
Population: 2,437
Total offenses: 92
Total arrests: 94
Percent cleared: 61.96%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 8
Simple assault:13
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 4
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 7
Shoplifting: 5
Theft- All other larceny: 1
Motor vehicle theft: 4
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 20
Weapon law violation: 1
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 4
Simple assault: 7
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 1
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 0
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 18
Weapon law violation: 0
Rogersville Police Department
Population: 4,356
Total offenses: 320
Total arrests: 163
Percent cleared: 44.06%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 7
Simple assault: 9
Intimidation: 9
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 17
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 24
Shoplifting: 31
Theft- All other larceny: 26
Motor vehicle theft: 17
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 24
Weapon law violation: 4
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 1
Aggravated assault: 5
Simple assault: 12
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 5
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 3 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Shoplifting: 24
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 3
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 24
Weapon law violation: 3
Surgoinsville Police Department
Population: 1,749
Total offenses: 8
Total arrests: 2
Percent cleared: 25%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 0
Simple assault: 2
Intimidation: 2
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 0
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 1
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 1
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 0
Weapon law violation: 0
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 0
Simple assault: 1
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 0
Burglary: 0
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0
Shoplifting: 0
Theft- All other larceny: 0
Motor vehicle theft: 1 juvenile arrest
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 0
Weapon law violation: 0
Unicoi Police Department
Population: 3,576
Total offenses: 88
Total arrests: 103
Percent cleared: 90.91%
Reported offenses
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 5
Simple assault: 6
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 3
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 4
Shoplifting: 9
Theft- All other larceny: 6
Motor vehicle theft: 8
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 23
Weapon law violation: 1
Arrests
Murder: 0
Kidnapping: 0
Forcible rape: 0
Aggravated assault: 2
Simple assault: 5
Intimidation: 0
Stalking: 0
Arson: 9
Burglary: 3
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 0
Shoplifting: 6
Theft- All other larceny: 5
Motor vehicle theft: 6
Animal cruelty: 0
Drugs/narcotics violation: 21
Weapon law violation: 1