TBI: Hancock County deputy facing theft charges after accusations of stealing from apartments

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy is facing theft accusations, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says Hancock County Deputy Dusty Lamb, 36, turned himself in Monday afternoon following an investigation that started back in October.

Lamb is accused of stealing several appliances, along with other items, from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville.

Lamb is charged with one count of Theft Over $1000, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft Vver $1000 and one count of Theft Under $1000.

Lamb was booked into the Hancock County Jail, and his bond was set at $15,000.