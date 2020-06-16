TBI: Hancock Co. man charged with aggravated assault after January officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sneedville man is facing charges in his role in an officer-involved shooting that took place in January.

Charles Nicolls, Junior, 53, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

According to the TBI, Hancock County deputies responded to a man threatening to harm himself along Highway 31 near the Hawkins County line.

When deputies arrived, they found Nicolls holding a gun to his head, which he refused to drop.

The TBI said Nicolls made a sudden move with the gun, resulting in the deputies firing at him.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Nicolls is being held in the Hancock County Jail on $100,000 bond.